Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man and woman are wanted by Philadelphia police for gaining entry into QU Japan Bistro and stealing items.

The incident happened on September 24, 2022, at 1635 Market Street around 10:30 pm.

According to police, a man and woman used a drill to unlock the front door of QU Japan Bistro. Once inside, police say the suspects took cash, DVR micro-SD cards, checkbooks, and liquor.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.