Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects who shot two victims driving on Washington Lane.

The incident happened on March 11, 2022 at 1900 East Washington Lane

According to police, two men dressed in all black exited a gray Nissan Maxima traveling eastbound on Washington Lane. Both suspects fired multiple shots at a gold Ford Escape, striking two individuals inside, police say.

The suspects fled through the breezeway of 1916 Washington Lane towards 1900 Mayland Street, police say. The Maxima fled but was later recovered, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

