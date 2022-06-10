Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects who were captured on video surveillance stealing a motorcycle in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened on June 3, 2022, in the 1700 block of South 2nd Street around 2:50 am.

According to police, four men participated in a burglary of a motorcycle parked on the street. Three of the suspect’s faces were caught on video surveillance from a home on the block.

One of the suspects gets on the motorcycle and forces the handlebars with his left leg and right arm until the steering lock breaks, police say. A second suspect drops his bike to help the first suspect by pushing it east into the 100 block of Watkins Street.

Police say a third suspect came to pick up the bike. The second suspect dropped to the ground. The fourth man was a lookout on a scooter down the block from the scene. Video footage did not get a clear look at his face.

Police urge the public to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

