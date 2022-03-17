$20k reward for anyone with information leading to the conviction of the suspects

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department offers $20,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects of a homicide incident.

The incident happened on March 8th, 2022, at approximately 8:44 am in the 6400 block of Loretto Street.

Police say they are searching for two suspects driving a 2012 to 2016 BMW X5 SUV. Police say the suspects inside the vehicle killed someone on the 6400 block of Loretto Street and were last seen traveling north on Frontenac Street towards Hellerman Street.

The BMW police say, appeared to be displaying a paper license plate has tinted windows, a roof rack, and a panoramic sunroof.

Police urge the public to contact Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.