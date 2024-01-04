Police in Delaware County announced major arrests in two separate high-profile murders that happened in Upper Darby in 2023.

In a news conference on Wednesday, investigators detailed the work that went into the arrests that they say were months in the making.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the amount of police work that it took to bring the suspects to justice was “simply breathtaking.”

Murder of Michael Garr

Marson Weh is charged in the April 2023 killing of Michael Garr, a 15-year-old who was stabbed multiple times in the neck near the intersection of Bridge Street and Brunswick Avenue. Police responded to the area after a 911 call, but soon afterward Garr died.

Investigators say Garr was just a teenager walking down the street who was killed at random.

Police combed through thousands of hours of video surveillance and an image of a suspect running near the scene of the murder helped them to link Weh to the stabbing.

Officers soon found that the 24-year-old was wanted in Ohio for assault charges and a stolen car.

11 days after Garr’s murder, undercover officers saw Weh leaving a house near Willowbrook Avenue wearing the same clothes that he wore on the night of the murder.

Investigators brought Weh into custody, but say he refused to cooperate with them.

Weh was then extradited to Ohio where he eventually pleaded guilty to the assault and carjacking charges. He’s currently serving nine-and-a-half years in prison there.

Authorities continued to investigate and eventually obtained a search warrant for the home on Willowbrook Avenue where police found items that were worn and used the night of Garr’s murder.

When investigators processed data through the Philadelphia Crime Lab it linked Weh to Garr’s murder and the stabbing and carjacking of a pregnant woman in Upper Darby in February of 2023.

Upper Darby Police say the pregnant woman was with another young child when she was attacked in her car, stabbed multiple times, and her car was stolen.

Officials say the car from the February carjacking was eventually found near Clifton Heights in the same area where Weh was later spotted and arrested.

Murder of Mohammad Rahman

Herman Stigall is charged in the murder of 65-year-old Mohammad Ramen who was going to pray when he was shot during a carjacking outside of a Mosque in October of 2023. Upper Darby Police say that Ramen was shot in the parking lot behind the Masjid Al-Madinah Mosque.

Ramen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police don’t believe that the murder was motivated by Ramen’s membership at the mosque.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said the department launched an investigation where hundreds of thousands of dollars were invested into data-gathering technology and a real-time crime center.

Investigators say they learned that 20-year-old Stigall committed an armed robbery at the King of Prussia Mall in October of 2023. It was that discovery that allowed investigators to receive a warrant for Stigall.

Detectives learned that Stigall was driving a Nissan Altima and ran that information through the real-time crime center.

Investigators eventually arrested him after a pursuit in Upper Darby.

Sigall was spotted driving the Nissan Altima but drove off when officers tried to stop him.

Bernhardt says that with the help of Philadelphia Police and Pennsylvania State Police, officers pursued Stigall in the car throughout the city.

Stigall eventually crashed his car on I-76.

Investigators say both suspects are charged with first-degree murder, among other charges.