Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance in locating the suspects responsible for shooting and killing a teen in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

The incident happened on March 24, 2022 around 9:12 pm in the 6200 block of Mulberry Street.

Police say they found a 15-year-old Sean Toomey suffering from gunshot wounds to the head by unknown suspects wearing all black clothing and Covid-19 face mask. Toomey was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police and placed in extremely critical condition.

One of the suspects involved in the murder of Sean Toomey

The next day, police say, Toomey was pronounced dead at 1:35 pm. Police say Toomey was from the neighborhood where the crime took place.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered. Police believe they have the suspects on camera and are asking for assistance locating them.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc