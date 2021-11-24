Suspect who killed 8-year-old boy arrest caught Ring Video Doorbell

Waukesha, WIS. (WPHL)- Six people were killed and more than 60 others were injured, the authorities said, after a Milwaukee man drove an S.U.V. through the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis. His arrest was caught on Ring Doorbell.

The suspect, Darrell E. Brooks, faces five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and his bail was set at $5 million.

Five adults and an 8-year-old boy died in the vehicle attack and at least 60 people, including children, were injured, some critically. Within minutes, what the mayor described as “a Norman Rockwell type of Christmas parade” in suburban Milwaukee had become a mass casualty incident, with firefighters who were watching the parade with their families suddenly tending to the wounded on the street.