Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance in finding a man responsible for at least three commercial burglaries that occurred early morning on March 15th, 2022

Police say a man snuck into Maxx’s Produce located at 255 S 20th Street through a side door and took money once inside. It is unknown how much money the man stole, police say.

The man was wearing a dark sweatshirt with the letters “CHB” on the front, gray pants with a dark stripe down the leg and dark shoes and a distinctive light color backpack with darker straps and trim, police say.

Police say at 3:50 am, a man gained entry to King of Tandoor Restaurant located at 1824 Callowhill Street through the front window. Once inside, the man stole an undetermined amount of money, police say.

A little later, police say, a man gained entry to Cafe Ole Coffee Shop at 147 N 3rd Street through a side door and took the money. The amount of money is unknown at this time.

The suspect was wearing a distinctive light color backpack with darker straps and trim, police say.

According to the police, the suspect’s face cannot be seen clearly. However, he is wearing distinctive clothing in all three incidents. The suspect wore a light-colored backpack with darker straps and a dark sweatshirt with the letters “CHB” on the front in all the robberies, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.