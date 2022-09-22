Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward, along with the Citizen Crime Commission offering an $80,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect.

The incident happened on the in the area of Ardleigh Street and East Mt. Pleasant Avenues around 8:41 pm.

According to police, on November 21, 2021, an unknown man dressed in all black fired several shots at a man standing on the corner. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.