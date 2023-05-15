Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old boy on a Septa platform in West Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police say the shooting occurred at on Saturday at 2pm on 5200 Market Street which is a train platform for Septa’s Market Frankford Line.

When police arrived, the 14-year-old teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and chest. Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, the following surveillance images were released by authorities. The suspect can be seen wearing all black clothing, a black face mask, and black and white sneakers.

Police say the suspect was also seen fleeing the scene with four other males, but surveillance footage has not been released yet.

If you have any information about the suspect, authorities are urging you to call SEPTA police at 215-580-8111 or Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).