Bensalem Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who vandalized and destroyed a memorial for slain teenager, Peter Romano.

Police say the incident occurred at 2:15 a.m. at 2636 Bristol Pike where Romano’s family created a memorial in honor of the location where he was killed.

Bensalem Police released this video that shows a suspect destroying the memorial with a baseball bat or club.

The suspect has not been identified and police urge anyone with information to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department at 215-633-3660