Philadelphia (WPHL)- An argument in North Philadelphia on April 13, 2022, ends with a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The incident happened on Old York Rd. and Ruscomb Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was verbally arguing with another man on the corner. During the argument, police say the man shot the victim in the face and several times to the body with a semi-automatic gun.

The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center after suffering gunshot wounds to his face and thigh, police say.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. Video footage of the incident was captured from a local business on the 4900 block of North Broad Street, police say.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

