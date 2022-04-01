Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance in finding a man who fired several shots at a man in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section.

The incident happened on March 25, 2022 at Harbison Avenue and Comly Street.

According to police, a man was exiting a convenience store at the location and noticed another man outside. The man took a gun from his pants and tried to rob the man, police say.

After failing, police say, the suspect fired several shots at the victim, striking him once. Police say the victim was able to drive away and flag down police a few blocks away.

According to police, the suspect fled the area in a blue Chevy Malibu with unknown New Jersey tags.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.