Suspect in Pat’s Beating Surrenders to Police; Investigators Identify 2 Other Suspects

Philadelphia Police say that one of the four men wanted in connection with last week’s deadly beating at Pat’s King of Streaks has surrendered police. Investigators did not release the name of the suspect because no charges have been filed yet.

Police have also identified two of the four men wanted in that beating as 34-year-old Osvaldo Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza. They are both facing murder charges.

Investigators say the incident happened on September 16th outside of Pat’s King of Steaks in South Philadelphia. They said that several individuals from a group assaulted several individuals from another group, causing the death of a 28-year-old male and serious injuries to a 64-year-old male, as well as a second 28-year-old male.

After the incident, the suspects left along with the rest of their group in two vehicles. Police described one of the vehicles as a grayish small four door car, possibly a Ford, with distinct right rear quarter panel damage, and the other vehicle is described as a light colored Ford Explorer SUV.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction