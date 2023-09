Sharon Hill Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old Domair Lee Brown. It was reported that Brown was operating the vehicle that struck and killed Ashley Mclean. Authorities say that Brown could still be in the Sharon Hill or Philadelphia area. There is a $15,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest. If you see him or have any information, you can contact the Sharon Hill Police Department.

