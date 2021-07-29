Suspect identified in deadly hit and run in Philadelphia and Montgomery County

Prosecutors have identified the suspect involved in that deadly hit and run spree that started in Philadelphia and stetched to Montgomery County on Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office says 40 year-old Kareem Welton is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges after police say he struck a jogger on Main Street. Philadelphia police confirm to PHL17 that Welton is facing charges of murder, stolen vehicle, aggravated assault, and attempted murder in Philadephia.

Around 2am on Wednesday, police say Welton stole a car and hit a man and woman that were on a motorcycle at Broad and Lombard Streets. A 28 year-old woman suffered bumps and bruises. Police say that Welton abandoned the stolen car at Broad and South Streets.

Shortly after, police say he drove onto a sidewalk and hit a woman at 15th and South Streets. According to police, he turned around and ran over her a second time. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators say after he aboned his car, he stole a gray Nissan Altima. Then hit a pedestrian at Umbria and Hermitage Streets in Manayunk. Medics took that person to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police then followed Welton to Collegeville where he struck 38 year-old man while he was on a morning jog. That victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries including a broken spine and fractures to his ribs and legs.

Police say that Welton later pulled his car into an Exxon gas station on west main street in Trappe, Pa. He got out of his car with a puppy. Investigators said he tried to steal a bicycle but was confronted by the owner. Police were able to catch up to him and take him into custody.

Police say that he may have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.