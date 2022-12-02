A suspect is dead on the I-95 in Delaware after a series of two carjacking’s and an officer- involved shooting.

Delaware state police say the incident began at 7:30 a.m on the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington, DE when police received a call about a person with a gun. When troopers arrived, the suspect fled on foot and gunshots were fired.

A school bus from a Vocational Technical School was hit by stray bullets, but no one was injured.

The suspect fled to the area of route 141 and Route 4 where he carjacked a victim and drove off.

This led to a lengthy pursuit through the New Castle and Newark areas.

The suspect then stopped in a cul-de-sac on Old Coochs Bridge Road in Newark, where he abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot toward I-95 S.

Police say this is where the suspect was able to carjack a second vehicle and drive off again. Police fired gunshots and the pursuit continued onto I-95 S in Newark, just south of route 896 were more gunshots were fired and the pursuit came to an end.

Upon contact with state troopers, the suspect was found dead from “injuries sustained”.

Investigations are still ongoing on whether the suspect was killed by police or from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Drivers in the Delaware region should expect heavy delays as I-95 S has been completely shutdown throughout the afternoon.

If you have any information, police are urging you to contact Delaware State Police at 1-800-TIP-3333

This information is still developing and will be updated.