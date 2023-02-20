PHILADELPHIA — A Temple University police officer was fatally shot near campus Saturday night while chasing a robbery suspect, officials said. A Bucks County man is now facing murder and other charges in the fallen officer’s death.

Philadelphia District Attorney Krasner’s Office has charged 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer from Bucks County, PA with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking and weapons crimes in the death of Temple University Officer Christopher Fitzgerald.

According to court records, fallen officer Fitzgerald came in contact with Pfeffer on Saturday night during an response to a robbery incident on the border of Temple University’s campus. According to the District Attorney’s Office, ” Pfeffer is alleged to have shot Officer Fitzgerald in the head, killing him.”

“Pfeffer is also alleged to have attempted to rob Officer Fitzgerald of his gun and to have gone through his pockets, while the officer was laying on the ground and fatally wounded,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Sunday. “Pfeffer is further alleged to have committed a carjacking a short time after, close to the location of the officer’s murder.”

The Bucks County district attorney’s office said Pfeffer was taken into custody shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday at his Buckingham Township home by township and Philadelphia police as well as state police and federal marshals. “Police used the fallen officer’s handcuffs in placing the suspect under arrest,” county prosecutors said.

Temple University officials said Fitzgerald had been on the university police force since October 2021.

“Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community,” Jennifer Griffin, the university’s vice president for public safety, said in a statement. “This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts. He was a father, a husband, a son, a colleague, and a friend.”

Temple University president Jason Wingard said he was “heartbroken” over the loss of a first-responder and hero to senseless gun violence. He called the shooting “a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community” as the city and the nation deal with “an unprecedented epidemic of violence.”

In a statement to Nexstar’s KDVR, Colorado’s Regional Transportation District confirmed Fitzgerald is the son of its chief of police and emergency management, Dr. Joel Fitzgerald Sr.

Ken Kaiser, the university’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, was quoted by the Philadelphia Inquirer as saying it was the first shooting death of a campus officer during his more than 30 years at Temple. “It just shakes everybody to the core,” he said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and first lady Lori were “devastated for the family of the Temple University police officer who was killed in the line of duty tonight, bravely serving his community.”

They sent prayers to his family, Temple police and the university community, he added, saying, “May his memory be a blessing.”

Philadelphia Mayor, Jim Kenney, ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the Fallen officer. “I am deeply saddened by the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald and outraged by this and every senseless act of violence in our city,” said Mayor Kenney. “Our prayers are with Officer Fitzgerald’s family, loved ones, and colleagues. We are grateful for his service and heartbroken by this loss.

Mayor Kenney added “The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning, and we will continue to work with the University to support their community in the wake of this tragedy.”

Joseph Regan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge, also expressed condolences.

“There are no words to describe the news of another one of our officers being shot,” Regan said in a statement. “This officer is a hero whose legacy and unselfish act will live in our hearts and memories forever.”

Family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers have started a growing memorial near 17th and Montgomery Avenue to commemorate Officer Fitzgerald’s life and legacy.