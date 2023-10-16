PHILADELPHIA, Pa (WPHL)– Surveillance footage has captured at least one of the suspects involved in the shooting of two Philadelphia police officers.

Philadelphia Police are urging everyone to take a look at the video that shows the suspect driving a stolen vehicle and dropping 18-year-old shooting victim, Jesus Herman Madera-Duran, at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3335 or to leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS. There is a growing reward of $148,500.