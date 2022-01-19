BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a shooting in a western Pennsylvania mall parking lot that injured thee people, authorities said.

State police in Butler County said multiple shots were fired at about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Rural King farm supply store parking lot at the Clearview Mall. Police found an idling sport utility vehicle in the lot with numerous bullet holes on each side.

Three injured males, two Butler men aged 19 and 21, and a youth were found inside the store. County dispatchers said at least two were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter and one by ambulance. Police described the injuries to the three as minor.

One of the injured men said an altercation had occurred inside the store and as they exited both the suspect and one of the other men displayed firearms. He said they were driving away when they heard multiple gunshots and their window was shattered, causing the driver to lose control, and they begin returning fire from inside the SUV.

Police said the suspect was found at a nearby gas station and told troopers that he had been fired upon by two men, but police saw no bullet holes or gunshot damage to his vehicle. Police said he surrendered a pistol as he was arrested at the gas station.

Carlos Gonzalez Carril, 24, of Butler is charged with three counts each of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated and simple assault.

Court documents indicate that he asked for a public defender and an application was provided to him but the county public defenders office said they hadn’t yet received it Wednesday. A listed number for the defendant couldn’t be found Wednesday.