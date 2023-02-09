Philadelphia Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting of a police officer yesterday afternoon.

45-year-old Eric Haynes from Darby, PA was arrested for the shooting of the on duty Philadelphia Police Officer on the 200 block of N. 60th St.

The shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of 60th and Summer Streets in West Philadelphia.

According to police, two 19th district officers stopped a vehicle with 3 people inside.

During the vehicle investigation, one of the passengers got out of the car and got into an altercation with an officer. At this the point the suspect got out of the car and shot the 32-year-old officer twice in the stomach. Investigators say, the officer’s partner immediately fired back and then transported his injured partner to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The suspects fled on foot, and this time it does not appear that any of them were injured during the gunfire.

Two other suspects, one male and a female, were taken into Police custody around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Haynes has been charged with:

Attempted Murder

Aggravated Assault

Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of an Instrument of Crime

Philadelphia Police released a statement saying the officer is recovering and is in good sprits.

The department is not releasing the name of the officer, but say he is a 5-year veteran of the force.