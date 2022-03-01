Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Sunday who is a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident in the city’s East Oak Lane neighborhood.

On January 7, 2022, the incident happened in the 6300 block of Cresentville Avenue just before 7:00 pm.

According to police, a vehicle hit 64-year-old Angele Kee while getting off a bus and took off. Police rushed Kee to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.

After further investigation, police found 56-year-old Clarence Pearson as the person of interest in this fatal hit-and-run.

Pearson was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Death, Homicide by Vehicle, Involuntary Manslaughter, REAP, Unsafe Speed, Careless Driving.