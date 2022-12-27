Philadelphia Police have identified and arrested the man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man inside a Sheraton Hotel room on Christmas Eve.

24-year-old Mehkial Heredia from Gilbertsville, PA was charged with murder, burglary, and possession of an instrument of crime.

The shooting occurred at the Sheraton Hotel on the 200 block of N 17th street at 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

When officers arrived they found a man shot in the forehead inside of a hotel room.

Medics arrived on scene and the man was pronounced dead at 3:19 p.m.

Police say no weapon has been recovered and the victim has not been identified.

