Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st in Nicetown.

Following reports of a car accident at 18th and Clarissa Streets, Philadelphia Police found a male laying on the curb at the 1700 block of Hunting Park avenue.

Police say the victim had heavy trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m.

An investigation into the crash, found that the driver of a Burgundy Tesla was heading westbound on Hunting Park Avenue when he struck a 29-year-old male pedestrian who was crossing Hunting Park Avenue in the southbound direction.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told PHL17 that witnesses saw the victims body go in the air about 200 feet and that the force was so strong the victims shoes were knocked off.

The Tesla then kept driving until it reached the 4100 block of Clarissa Street.

This is when witnesses say the driver parked his vehicle and fled on foot inside a house.

Police say the driver fled to his mom’s house where about an hour and a half later, she drove him to the 39th District police station to make a report.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Richard Collins.

Collins was charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Homicide by vehicle

Accident involving death

Recklessly endangering another person

The victim has not been identified yet.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

