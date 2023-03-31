Philadelphia Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double shooting on the Broad Street Line.

29-year-old Saquan Ausborne has been arrested for the attempted murder of a 37-year-old male and a 30-year-old female at the Septa Snyder Avenue Station. The shooting occurred at 9:37 p.m. on Wednesday, police say.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Jefferson hospital in stable condition, and the 30-year-old female is in Methodist hospital in stable condition.

Ausborne is being charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act

Possession of an Instrument of Crime

He is being held on a total of $1.1 million bail and a Stay Away Order.