Nathan Manning carjacked a man at gun point for his Samsung Galaxy Watch and Black Mercedes.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man has been arrested Tuesday after police say he carjacked and robbed a man sleeping in his 2016 Mercedes.

Nathan Manning, 32, has been arrested by police and charged with Robbery, Carjacking, VUFA-Former Convict, and related offenses, police say.

The incident happened on January 23, 2022, on the 2000 block of East Glenwood Avenue around 9:00 am.

Police say a man was sleeping in his Mercedes, and the suspect, believed to be Manning, pointed a gun at the man and demanded his Samsung Galaxy Watch. Police say after the victim complied, Manning ordered him to exit his vehicle slowly.

The victim told police Manning got in his vehicle and traveled from 2000 E Glenwood onto Castor Ave towards Kensington Ave, police say.

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, police say the victim received a phone call from a friend who believed he spotted his stolen Mercedes parked on the 4200 block of Torresdale Avenue. The victim immediately called 911 and traveled to his friend’s location.

According to police, the victim’s friend said Manning moved from the original location and traveled to Lukoil Gas Station on the 4800 block Tacony Street. The victim arrived at the gas station and recognized Manning as the man who carjacked him at gunpoint. As police arrived and approached manning, he quickly reversed and left the parking lot traveling southbound on Aramingo Avenue.

When Manning inside the stolen Mercedes got to the intersection of Richmond, and Lefevere police say, he crashed into a parked SUV on the east side of the street.

As officers were trying to arrest Manning, police say he resisted and hit an officer caused him to sustain a bloody nose and an injury to his shoulder.

A firearm was recovered from inside the stolen Mercedes, and Manning was arrested.