What is your favorite holiday flavor?
In a survey conducted by One Poll and commissioned by the makers of SPAM, 2000 American adults who celebrate a winter holiday were asked which flavors evoke the feelings and joys of the holiday season.
Researched showed the following flavors and spices bring feelings of holiday nostalgia:
- Cinnamon (58%)
- Pumpkin (54%)
- Peppermint (52%)
- Cocoa (47%)
- Nutmeg (39%)
Jennifer Kinscher, senior brand manager of SPAM said “Food is such a big part of holiday traditions because the popular seasonal ingredients and flavors we all love triggers fond and familiar memories.”
