What is your favorite holiday flavor?

In a survey conducted by One Poll and commissioned by the makers of SPAM, 2000 American adults who celebrate a winter holiday were asked which flavors evoke the feelings and joys of the holiday season.

Researched showed the following flavors and spices bring feelings of holiday nostalgia:

Cinnamon (58%)

Pumpkin (54%)

Peppermint (52%)

Cocoa (47%)

Nutmeg (39%)

Jennifer Kinscher, senior brand manager of SPAM said “Food is such a big part of holiday traditions because the popular seasonal ingredients and flavors we all love triggers fond and familiar memories.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images