Philadelphia (WPHL)- Surveillance cameras captures two men robbing a Southwest Philadelphia deli store at gunpoint.

The incident happened on April 6, 2022 at 5700 Hadfield Avenue just before 3:00 pm.

According to police, two men entered JYM Deli and waited for all the customers to leave. Once everyone left, police say, one the men goes behind the counter, points a handgun at a employee and demands money.

The suspects took $200 and fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police say. Police say one of the men wore a black jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a handgun. At the same time, the other man wore a black jacket, beige pants, and a mask, police say

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

