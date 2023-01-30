The Eagles are going to the Superbowl and one Eagles superfan in Langhorne, PA might just win the award for best decorations.

Larry Glowacki, has been decorating the outside of his home in all things for the past 18 years.

PHL17’s Alex Bulter visited the superfan’s home to see what all the hype is about.

Larry starts decorating his home every year around Halloween and keeps them up as long as the Eagles are playing.

“It’s awesome, crazy’ and a good time”, said Larry’s friend John, when asked about the decorations.

Larry is also known for throwing the most over-the-top Eagles parties with only one rule, you must be an Eagles fan to attend.