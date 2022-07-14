NEW AAA SUMMER TRAVEL/HIGH GAS PRICE POLL RESULTS

· There is no overstating the pent-up demand to travel in the wake of COVID and while gas prices will discourage some, those who still want to go are simply cutting back elsewhere

· A new AAA poll indicates PA drivers are adjusting their daily driving habits, their travel plans and their travel budgets to accommodate for record gas prices – but still planning road trips this summer, as evidenced by the traffic on our roads over the July 4th holiday weekend

· The new AAA poll of PA drivers points to three ways they are saving money.

o 65% of PA drivers say they have adjusted their daily driving behaviors because of gas prices

§ More than 45% say they are consolidating or running fewer errands

§ More than 53% say they are limiting their driving any way they can

o About half of PA drivers say they typically commute to work – 20% of them are trying to work from home more and 10% say they carpool or ride share to work more often

o More than 60% of Pennsylvania drivers making summer travel plans say gas prices have factored in to their planning

§ About a third (34%) say they are taking fewer trips because of gas prices

§ Almost 15% say they are taking shorter trips because of gas prices

§ Almost 20% say they are adjusting their travel budget for dining or lodging because of gas prices

AIR TRAVEL AND FLIGHT ESSENTIALS

· Look for flights that leave in the morning, allowing extra time throughout the day. Flights later in the day are more susceptible to an increase in cancelations, rescheduling, or delays due to weather, short staffing or other unforeseen circumstances.

· Try to fly a day or two ahead of when you want to start your vacation or need to be at your destination – the airlines can’t control the weather. But you can plan for it!

· Schedule long layovers – 2 hours minimum to allow plenty of time for unexpected delays.

· Buy travel insurance to protect your investment and choose one that provides coverage for travel interruption and additional expenses.

· Plan to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before domestic flights and up to 3 hours for international flights. Parking garages, TSA lines and other airport services may have long lines.

· Download with the app of the airline you’ll be flying on and sign up for text alerts from the airline. Most airlines allow you to check-in for your flight, access boarding passes, track your bags, and change/cancel a flight. Plus, some airlines promote in-flight entertainment through their app.

· “Flight Aware” is a helpful app that allows you to track the routing of your plane throughout the day leading up to your departure, which helps to determine if you will incur delays, miss your connection or need to take action early.

· Enroll in pre-screening programs for quicker screening lines, such as TSA Pre, Clear or Global Entry.