Suicide Prevention Awareness: Being Aware of your Mental Health and your Surroundings

It’s Monday, and of course we have Author and Motivational Speaker, Lisa Bien kicking it off with tips to protect your mental health. .

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Bien says, 1 and 5 adults suffer from some type of mental health issue whether it is anxiety or depression.”

Tip 1: Listen

Get Comfortable asking uncomfortable questions .

Tip 2: Look

Look around. Look at others who took a stand to protect their mental health. We all need to take steps to protect on Mental health and focus on what it is wee need that day. It’s “okay” to take care of yourself.

Tip 3: Learn

It okay to not be strong. Continue to learn about suicide prevention. Never stop learning. Go seek health, 70% percent of adults who suffer from Mental Health do not get help.

Watch the full video for more advice, if help is needed please do not hesitate to contact crisis. Text “TALK” to “741741.”