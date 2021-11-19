Suicide loss survivor courageously talks about losing her son



On Saturday, November 20th, 2021 we focus on suicide prevention with International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.

This time of year can be the toughest for those who have lost loved ones from suicide.

Experts say suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in America and in 2019 there were more than 47,000 recorded suicides. Since the pandemic started, mental health has been a forefront issue since the nationwide quarantine forced many into isolation.

Laurie Jar is a key volunteer with the American foundation for suicide prevention, NJ chapter, she join us today to bring awareness to suicide loss day and to tell us a very delicate and personal story on how she lost her amazing son to suicide.

We can all help prevent suicide. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

If you are in crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Speaking Out About Suicide: Telling your story can save lives, but only if you share it safely. Sharing your story lets people know they are not alone and shows them recovery is possible. If done safely, your story will encourage people at risk to seek help. Do be at a safe place in your recovery. Reflect on your own frame of mind. As a general guideline, wait at least one year after the attempt or loss before speaking. Define key messages. Your story should not simply express pain.