Subway’s iconic footlong has been around for years, but for one day only, its getting a sweet upgrade.

Claiming to be “the brand that sells more freshly-baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States” subway is unveiling “the World’s First Footlong Cookie”.

The footlong cookie “piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected”, will only be available at one location and for one day only. The “Footlong Cookie” will exclusively be available this Sunday, December 4th for National Cookie day only at the “Cookie Way” pop-up store in Miami.

The exclusive footlong cookie menu includes:

The Subway Cookie Club: Just like the perfect combination of proteins on Subway’s #11, the Subway Cookie Club stacks cookies on cookies with a Double Chocolate cookie base and vanilla frosting, then topped with Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia and Raspberry Cheesecake cookie chunks, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate and raspberry sauce. The MexiCali: Inspired by the south-of-the-border flavor of the #7, the MexiCali starts with a vanilla sugar cookie base smothered in dulce de leche, then topped with mole and corn nuts, drizzled with white chocolate sauce, and finished with ground coffee, Tajín and espresso chips. The Monster: Like Subway’s The Monster #3, this beast of a cookie has a Double Chocolate cookie base with a heaping spread of peanut butter, sprinkled with peanut butter cups, Reese’s pieces, butterscotch morsels and pretzels, before it is finished with both chocolate and white chocolate sauce. The Great Pickle: The most unique cookie on the menu showcases the signature flavor of its star ingredient, just like The Great Garlic #8 sub. This sweet and savory cookie layers both peanut butter and marshmallow crème on top of a vanilla sugar cookie base, topped with salty potato chips, savory bacon crumbles and Subway’s brand new dill pickles.

If you can’t make it to Miami but still want to get in on all the cookie fun:

Subway will be selling 6 and 12-pack cookie bundles at all Subway restaurants across the country; and offering a $2 discount on any footlong sub when a cookie is added to the order. The discount is only valid on orders placed through the Subway app or on Subway.com