Are you sending holiday cards this year?

Well if you’re still thinking about it, we have another reason for you to send them.

A new study by the University of Limerick found that people who send holiday cards are less likely to be depressed.

The study led by Professor Stephen Gallagher, director of the Study of Anxiety Stress and Health Lab at University of Limerick researched the behavioral characteristics displayed by people with depression and the demonstration of Christmas behaviors.

“We found that approximately 55% of non-depressed people reported ‘always’ sending Christmas cards, compared to 46% of those with depression.”, Professor Gallagher stated.

While the holiday season is a time for celebration, it can also bring out the “Holiday Blues”.

Professor Gallagher noted, “For those who are already depressed, a Christmas season laden with these social behaviors is likely to be threatening, due to their anhedonia type behavior, that is, not getting pleasure from their typical behaviors – in this case sending Christmas cards.”.

Dr Jennifer McMahon, a lecturer in psychology and co-author on the study added, “If you do not hear from someone who regularly sends you a Christmas card, it might be worth checking in with them to spread some Christmas cheer.”