An avocado a day could keep the extra pounds away. A new study by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, found the fruit could help redistribute belly fat in women. More than 100 adults took part in the study which found those that ate an avocado each day had more weight loss than those who did not. https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210907110702.htm

