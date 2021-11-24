Students at Philadelphia Charter school tells us what they are thankful for

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Author Sharla Feldscher joins us for some kidfun, it’s all about giving moms and dads ideas to keep those kids entertained and this week, it is a special thanksgiving edition of kids fun.

Kindergarten and 1st grade students at Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School tells us what they are thankful for and surprised us with a beautiful song. The Performing Arts Charter School is known to be a String Theory School.

String Theory Schools offer a comprehensive educational program that emphasizes equally academic and artistic excellence. Utilizing the arts as a catalyst, String Theory Schools harness the most innovative teaching and learning techniques, to serve as a model for education and to prepare students for success.