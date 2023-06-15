Bensalem Police are investigating a student who threatened a Bensalem High School teacher over a unsatisfactory grade on the last day of school.

Bensalem School District Officials contacted Bensalem Police who discovered that a 15-year-old female student, was responsible for the threat against her teacher.

Bensalem Police Detectives determined that the teacher was not in immediate danger and that the student did not have any weapons.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office charged the 15-year-old female of Terroristic Threats.

Bensalem Police thanked Bensalem School District and Bensalem High School staff for their cooperation.