A elementary school student is in custody after brining a gun into school with them.

The principal of Louis H. Farrell Elementary School placed on lockdown at 8:00 a.m. this morning after a student brought a firearm into the building.

Philadelphia Police arrived at the scene and were able to apprehend the student and recover the gun.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:30 a.m. and no further information has been released

This story is developing and will be updated.