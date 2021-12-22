New Year’s is right around the corner, and here in Philly, that means one thing… the Mummers Parade. But before we jump into the new year, our Sophia Cifuentes took a trip down Mummers memory lane with a visit to the Mummers Museum. While there, she got the whole Mummer experience by dressing up, learning how to strut, and being surprised by veteran Mummer, Jacky Bam Bam.

For more information, check out: https://mummersmuseum.com/.

