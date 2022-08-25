Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Strawberry Mansion Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of N. 26th Street around 8:24 pm.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and neck. He arrived in a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:52 pm by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.