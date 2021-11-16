Strawberry Mansion cop shooters caught on camera

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police need your help identifying two men who fired shots at undercover police officers in Strawberry Mansion.

On November 10, 2021 at approximately 10:13 pm, two Philadelphia police officers were operating an unmarked Police vehicle, when two vehicles stopped in the middle of the 2300 block of North 30th Street blocking their path, according to officials.

Both suspects got out the blocking vehicles and fired multiple shots at the Police vehicle, striking it in the windshield. According to police, One of the officers was struck in the face and injured by broken glass. The suspects vehicles then fled and were last seen traveling south on 29th from Dauphin Street.

Police say, the suspects were operating a white Mercedes CLE 250 with dark tinted windows, and a dark color Chevy Impala that had a get away driver.

If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).