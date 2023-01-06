If you’re looking for a fun new way to workout, you have to check out Rumble Boxing in Center City!

PHL17’s Alex Butler visited Rumble this morning to give us a preview and try a class.

Rumble Boxing, is a boxing gym that utilizes a 10-round, 45 minute high-intensity fight style classes.

Rumble’s General Manager Alyssa, explained “Rumble is a 45 minute class that is boxing and strength training combined together, so you get the best of both worlds…”

Whether you are a beginner, or have been boxing your whole life, Rumble has something for everyone.

Rumble is located at 1520 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 in Center City.

Find out more about Rumble and sign up for a class here.