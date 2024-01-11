Emergency crews in Upper Chichester, Delaware County, sprung into action on Tuesday night to save a man who was clinging to a tree, surrounded by the floodwaters.

Delaware County Emergency Services says they responded to over 2,000 calls during Tuesday night’s storm.

One of those calls was from a 20-year-old man who was trapped in a tree in Marcus Hook Creek near Riviera Road and Flora Lane.

Multiple departments responded as emergency crews used a rescue boat to save the man who climbed into the tree barefoot to escape the flood waters.

Officials say that the man told first responders that he thought there was a fire nearby and ran outside.

It was then that the man became surrounded by the fast-moving floodwaters and climbed into the tree.

“He also told us he only had 2% left on the battery of his phone,” said Tim Boyce with Delaware County Emergency Services.

Boyce says crews arrived at the creek within three minutes with the help of Next Gen 911 technology that used the man’s phone to get his exact location.

First responders transferred a life jacket to the man and crews tied a rope to a surfboard to save him.

Officials say the man did sustain injuries and was transferred to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The man’s brother says he went back to work the next day.

On Wednesday afternoon, officials presented the Delaware County Water Rescue Task Force with a proclamation from the Delaware County City Council for their heroic efforts.