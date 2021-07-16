Stone Harbor Yoga Offers High-Powered Vinyasa Yoga in a Heated Studio PHL17 News by: Alyssa Sullivan Posted: Jul 16, 2021 / 11:20 AM EDT / Updated: Jul 18, 2021 / 06:22 AM EDT Close You have been added to PHL17 Breaking News Alerts Newsletter SUBSCRIBE NOW PHL17 Breaking News Alerts SIGN UP PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan finds her center at Stone Harbor Yoga in Stone Harbor during a PHL17 Morning News “Down The Shore” segment. Take a look! Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction