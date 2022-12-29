The Philadelphia Police department is searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle who slammed into a line or cars and killed an elderly woman.

The crash happened at 12:31 p.m. yesterday on the 3700 block of Fairmount Ave in the city’s Mantua section.

In surveillance video released by police, you can see a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee slam into a line of 5 parked vehicles including a Silver Mercury Mariner with an elderly woman sitting inside.

Medics transported the 78-year-old woman to Penn Presbyterian hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled on foot in an unknown direction, and police say the Jeep has been recovered as evidence.

This fatal crash comes days after the hit-and-run rampage in North Philadelphia.

This story is developing and will be updated.