Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle that occurred on Monday, December 12, at 11:45 P.M. on Roosevelt Boulevard and Rising Sun Avenue.

Police say a 2021 Kia was traveling north bound at a high rate of speed in the center lane when the driver ran a red light striking a 2006 Honda in the rear.

The impact caused the Kia to slid onto the grassy median and flip several times onto the outer northbound lanes.

During the incident, a passenger was ejected from the Kia and onto the roadway.

Police say the passenger was 20-25-year-old black male who was pronounced at the scene by medics at 11:59 p.m.

The driver of the Kia was able to escape from the heavily damaged vehicle and fled northbound of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the driver likely escaped because the 2021 Kia was stolen just two days prior from the city’s Feltonville section.

The driver of the Honda was subsequently taken to the hospital in stable condition where he is cooperating with investigators.

Investigators are looking for a description of the driver are reviewing surveillance footage of the crash.

If you have any information, police are urging you to call 215-686-TIPS.

This story is developing and will be updated.