If you’re still using SEPTA Tokens to pay for public transit, you may want to use them up ASAP!

SEPTA has announced that tokens will not be an accepted fare payment starting on January 1, 2024.

While the sale of tokens ended in 2028, SEPTA still accepts tokens on buses and trolleys, and they can also be redeemed at SEPTA kiosks at transit stations and bus terminals.

Tokens have a value of $2 each and SEPTA says they may not be redeemed for cash.

Starting in the new year, SEPTA will accept contactless payments on all public transportation methods.

You can find more information about SEPTA and accepted fare payments, here.