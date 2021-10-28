Steven Singer Jewelers Debuts Helping Paw Necklace to Support Paws

PHL17’s Alyssa Sullivan visited Steven Singer Jewelers as Steven Singer celebrates a special milestone for giving back with a special fundraiser for furry friends in need.

For owner Steven Singer, giving back has always been part of how he has operated his business. In this case, Singer and his family have had a soft spot and a love of dogs – and they adopted their own dog buddy from a local rescue group.

Get your necklace here: https://www.ihatestevensinger.com/jewelry/necklaces/trendy/helping-paw-necklace/PNDS010496.html?lang=en_US

PAWS is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to saving Philadelphia’s homeless and at-risk pets. PAWS is the city’s largest rescue partner and provider of affordable, basic veterinary care for pet owners and rescue organizations that cannot otherwise access it. Each year, PAWS finds loving homes for thousands of animals in need, and enables thousands of families to keep their cherished pets. PAWS is working to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every savable pet is guaranteed a home.

PAWS’ comprehensive rescue and prevention efforts include pulling at-risk animals out of the city’s shelter and placing them in loving adoptive and foster homes, giving struggling pet owners the help they need to keep their pets as cherished family members rather than face abandonment, and preventing the birth of unwanted litters. Each year, through its three locations, PAWS serves more than 30,000 pets in need.