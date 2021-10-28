Steven Singer Jewelers and Philly PAWS fundraiser to save homeless dogs and cats

We spoke with workers from Philly PAWS, an animal rescue center and Steven Singer, the owner of Steven Singer Jewelers about there new fundraiser to raise money for the center.

They have raised $10,000 so far and hope to double that number very soon. The fundraiser will last until the end of the year.

PAWS is working to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every savable pet is guaranteed a home. They are the Philly’s largest rescue partner and provider of affordable, basic veterinary care for pet owners and rescue organizations that cannot otherwise access it. Each year, PAWS finds loving homes for thousands of animals in need, and enables thousands of families to keep their cherished pets.