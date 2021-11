A brand new fitness studio has popped up in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. SPENGA offers a unique workout that combines cardio, strength, and flexibility.

Each group training class includes a full one hour workout that includes spinning, strength training and yoga. The workouts are fueled by energizing DJ-inspired beats.

SPENGA Cherry Hill is located on Haddonfield Road. The studio is currently offering some classes, but the class schedule will expand after the grand opening on November 27.